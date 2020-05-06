Gov. Wolf announces ‘Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps’ to support future recovery efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Pennsylvania plans to safely reopen the economy and recover from coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps, an initiative that looks to support efforts to increase testing and contact tracing while providing job opportunities in the health sector in the fall.

“​Our highest priority remains protecting public health and safety, but we must also look ahead to see how we can address future needs. To reopen our economy to its maximum potential, we will need to boost our ability to contain this highly transmissible virus,” Wolf said. “The Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps will serve as a public service program that will expand our ability to conduct contact tracing and testing and mobilize Pennsylvanians to contain Covid-19.”

The Wolf Administration says its ability to reopen the state depends on testing and developing necessary infrastructure in contact tracing and monitoring cases.

While the state plans to increase efforts against coronavirus in the coming months, the civilian corps anticipates taking the following steps in assisting communities:

Partnering with local public health agencies, community organizations, and nonprofits to expand testing and contact tracing initiatives

Additional funding toward testing and contact tracing initiatives

Recruiting experienced Pennsylvanians with health care and public health experience

Coordinating nurses and county health departments who are currently conducting testing and contact tracing throughout the state

The Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps also offers an opportunity to recruit and train coronavirus-impacted or unemployed workers into public service for contact tracing roles. Doing so could potentially address the state’s health and economic needs.

To support a new and developing workforce, the Coronavirus Corps anticipates:

Engaging the workforce development system, existing allied health training programs, and AmeriCorps programs to build and strengthen a public health workforce

Leveraging existing workforce development resources to recruit, train, and connect the public health workforce with employment opportunities

Assisting trained workers toward long-term career opportunities.

“We have all made many sacrifices throughout this crisis and all we share a desire to move forward toward a healthier, safer, and more prosperous future,” Wolf said. “Through this public service initiative, Pennsylvanians will have opportunities ​in the months ahead to join a collective effort to ensure that we emerge from this pandemic a stronger commonwealth.”

