Gov. Wolf announces federal funding for Pa. highways on Appalachian Development Highway System

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania has been awarded over $17 million in federal Appalachian Development Highway System funding as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The Appalachian region are connected not only by our landscape but also through our vast system of highways, allowing travelers and businesses to reach important destinations and support economic development, tourism and more,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m pleased that President Joe Biden continues to share my commitment to strengthening our infrastructure and grateful that we will receive support for our portion of this multi-state highway system.”

All funding was decided by the Appalachian Regional Commission, which Pa. serves as a member of.

The Appalachian Development Highway System is a 3,090-mile network of highways that link to national highways and helps with economic development in Appalachia. There are 33 “corridors” to connect to regional and national markets to assist with growth opportunities and improved access in Appalachia.