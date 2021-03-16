Gov. Wolf announces nomination for Pa.’s Victim Advocate

In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is attacking local elected officials making plans to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders as cowards deserting the pandemic battlefield. Wolf threatened Monday, May 11, 2020 to block aid to rebellious counties in an escalating political fight over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced his nomination of Suzanne V. Estrella, Esq. to serve as Pennsylvania’s Victim Advocate for the Office of Victim Advocate.

According to the announcement, Estrella possesses more than 20 years of legal experience primarily serving survivors of sexual and domestic violence. During those years, Estrella has held positions with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, most recently serving as legal director.

“Suzanne Estrella is a dedicated public servant who has spent most of her career advocating on behalf of victims and survivors of sexual violence and domestic abuse,” said Gov. Wolf. “Suzanne’s background and passion provide a solid foundation to lead the Office of Victim Advocate on behalf of all of Pennsylvania’s crime victims. I look forward to the important work OVA will accomplish under Suzanne’s leadership.”

As the legal director, Estrella had a hand providing short-term civil legal services to victims of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the commonwealth as the Victim Advocate,” said Estrella. “I look forward to collaborating with local community victim service providers to enhance services available to victims and to implement impactful, sustainable solutions to address the complexity of victimization prevalent in our communities.”