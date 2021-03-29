Gov. Wolf announces Pennsylvania will receive nearly $5 billion in funding for schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced Monday that Pennsylvania is expected to receive $4.9 billion in federal relief funds from the COVID-19 relief bill to help Pre-K to 12 schools get students back into classrooms.

Teachers have been getting vaccinated under Governor Wolf’s teacher vaccination initiative, and the initiative along with the funding will allow schools to ramp-up their in-person learning to help students get the education they need.

“All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken,” said Gov. Wolf. “This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom.”

“Our school communities need these additional resources to invest in instructional materials, equipment, facilities, transportation and more, and we are pleased to make these funds available to them,” said Acting Secretary Noe Ortega. “These funds will provide more assistance to school communities as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”

Funds must be used by September 2024. School districts and charter schools must apply to PDE to obtain their allocated funds. The application process will be posted on the PDE website in the coming days. Under the American Rescue Act of 2021, PDE will use the remaining $500 million of ESSER funding for interventions that address learning loss, support summer enrichment and comprehensive afterschool programs, and assist schools that do not receive a direct ESSER allocation such as career and technical schools and intermediate units.