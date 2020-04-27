Gov. Wolf announces statewide reopening for limited outdoor recreation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the stay-in-home order for Pennsylvania continues, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday that some restrictions will be lifted on businesses related to outdoor activities.

Starting Friday, May 1, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide but are still required to follow updated life-sustaining business guidance .

Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through Thursday, May 14.

“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times. As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress,” Wolf said in a release. “As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”

A study by Kaiser Family Foundation says 45% of adults in the U.S. reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over COVID-19.

The CDC has also issued guidance on visiting parks and recreational facilities, which are required by businesses when engaging in outdoor activity while the state disaster declaration remains in effect.

The guidelines will ensure the safety of individuals and families engaging in outdoor activities and adherence will help slow the spread of COVID-19:

Stay close to home: Pennsylvanians are encouraged to enjoy permitted outdoor recreational activities within their community and avoid crowding popular destinations.



Pennsylvanians are encouraged to enjoy permitted outdoor recreational activities within their community and avoid crowding popular destinations. Practice social distancing: Maintain the recommended minimum 6 feet apart from fellow recreationists. Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to wear a mask or protective garment that covers the nose and mouth any time they go outside. If a parking lot at a park is full or there are too many people on the same trail, find an alternate place to recreate. Cross the street to avoid running directly past another runner or wait longer at a golf hole for a fellow golfer to move forward.