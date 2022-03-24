PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf called upon the general assembly on Thursday, March 24 to use some of the unspent money from the American Rescue Plan to help Pennsylvania families and small businesses that are hurting from inflation and rising prices.

“Families and businesses all across Pennsylvania are facing economic challenges as inflation goes up and prices rise right along with it. People all across Pennsylvania are hurting, but we have the money to help, and we need to spend it now,” Gov. Wolf said. “I am calling on the General Assembly to use Pennsylvania’s unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help Pennsylvanians get back on their feet.”

The COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program would provide grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the pandemic.

In 2020, more than $192 million in grants were distributed through this program to more than 10,000 small businesses across the state. Recapitalizing the program can now help more than 10,000 small business and their communities.

“For my neighbors in Philadelphia who have to put together a budget, whether it’s for their own business or for their own household, it has been raining for more than two years,” said Representative Joseph Hohenstein.

“The Governor’s proposal to increase funding to the Small Business Assistance Program, the PA Opportunity Program, and other funding for low-income families address the fact that so many of us are underwater and need a working-class bailout. I am supporting Governor Wolf’s efforts to take $1.7 billion of PA’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and put them to work for us and our local economies right now, he added.