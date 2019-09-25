Gov. Wolf backs Trump impeachment inquiry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he supports starting impeachment proceedings in the U.S. House against President Donald Trump.

However, Wolf said Wednesday that he hasn’t seen all the evidence and doesn’t know yet whether the president committed an impeachable offense when he pushed Ukraine’s president to “look into” Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Pennsylvania’s two U.S. senators are split along partisan lines over Trump’s actions.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says Trump’s conversation was “inappropriate” but not an impeachable offense because a rough transcript of the call revealed no quid pro quo.

Democratic Sen. Casey supports an impeachment inquiry, saying pressuring a foreign government to investigate a political opponent is a textbook case of abuse of power.

Eight of nine Pennsylvania Democrats in the U.S. House support opening the impeachment inquiry.

