Gov. Wolf calling on Pennsylvanians to curb reliance on unemployment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging people to find jobs instead of relying on unemployment.
He made the comments during a visit to a Pennsylvania CareerLink in York County. The governor urged people to use online resources to connect to businesses. Wolf is also calling for an extension on the $600 a week people were receiving from federal unemployment benefits.
Right now, the unemployment rate in Pennsylvania is 13%.
