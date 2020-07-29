Gov. Wolf calling on Pennsylvanians to curb reliance on unemployment

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging people to find jobs instead of relying on unemployment.

He made the comments during a visit to a Pennsylvania CareerLink in York County. The governor urged people to use online resources to connect to businesses. Wolf is also calling for an extension on the $600 a week people were receiving from federal unemployment benefits.

Right now, the unemployment rate in Pennsylvania is 13%.

