Gov. Wolf discussing economic impact of coronavirus, announces small business grant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As a phased reopening slowly happens across the state, the governor is making available millions in federal grant money to help struggling small businesses.

Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday a $225 million statewide grant program to support small businesses that were impacted by coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf says it’s imperative to support small businesses that are still standing and with the focus now on recovery, these grants can help provide training and guidance for businesses looking to successfully relaunch.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and shift our focus toward reopening our commonwealth, we need to help all Pennsylvanians recover. We need to provide assistance for those who were hurt by the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn,” Gov. Wolf said in a release. “This new program will provide direct support to impacted businesses to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and the transition to reopening.”

The funding was established with help from state legislators and federal stimulus from the CARES Act.