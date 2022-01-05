Gov. Wolf encourages Pennie healthcare enrollment ahead of Jan.15 deadline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf met with health care professionals, along with state and local leaders in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 5. to discuss the upcoming deadline for 2022 healthcare coverage through Pennsylvania’s state-based marketplace, known as Pennie.

Pennsylvanians have until Jan. 15 to enroll in health care coverage beginning Feb. 1.

“For uninsured Pennsylvanians, January 15 is a very important deadline,” Gov. Wolf said. “January 15 is the last day to enroll in 2022 health care coverage without a qualifying event. Pennsylvanians have access to a one-stop-shop for health care needs including financial assistance and help applying, shopping, and enrolling in health coverage. I urge all uninsured Pennsylvanians to visit pennie.com to access the affordable, quality health care they deserve.”

In July of 2019, Governor Wolf signed legislation establishing the state-based healthcare marketplace. Pennie replaced healthcare.gov as the state’s official destination for shopping for quality health insurance plans and the only source of financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care.

“Pennie is the bridge that connects Pennsylvanians to comprehensive, quality health coverage,” Pennie Executive Director Zach Sherman said. “It is also the only place for customers to access financial assistance in the individual market, reducing the cost of coverage and care. If you haven’t checked out the enhanced savings now available thanks to the American Rescue Plan, hurry and do so before January 15 at pennie.com or by calling 1-844-844-8040. Our multi-lingual team of certified pros will assist you every step of the way.”

Currently, there are nearly 360,000 Pennie customers throughout the Commonwealth.

To apply or to learn more information, visit pennie.com.