Gov. Wolf extends Lethal Weapons Training Act by six months

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday that Governor Tom Wolf has granted a six-month extension to certifications held by privately employed agents pursuing lethal weapons training. 

The Lethal Weapons Training Act provides certification to privately employed agents to carry a lethal weapon, incorporating education and training.

Privately employed agents include individuals employed by hospitals, health care facilities, and other life-sustaining businesses vital to the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The extension went from March 6 to September 7.

