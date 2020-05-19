Gov. Wolf: food distributors to receive more than $50 million for food box program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that Pennsylvania food distributors will receive more than $50 million for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ‘Farmers to Families Food Box’ program.
The goal is to have distributors collaborate with food banks and nonprofits to send food boxes to families across the commonwealth facing food insecurity.
Funding will be used to purchase dairy, chicken, pork, and produce from Pennsylvania farmers adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This vital funding will put fresh, nutritious food on Pennsylvanians’ tables and money in the pockets of our farmers,” Wolf said in a release. “The Wolf administration has advocated for this and other targeted support for our farms, and we’re pleased that this funding will complement other dedicated state and federal funding to combat food waste and food insecurity in Pennsylvania.”
A list of Pennsylvania contracts that were awarded can be viewed below in alphabetical order:
ALL Holding Company, Harleysville – $18,000
Brian Campbell Farms, Berwick– $900,000
Clemens Food Group, Hatfield – $3,669,158
Common Market Philadelphia, Inc., Philadelphia – $5,760,000
Dertstine’s Inc., Sellersville – $5,962,356
Farm to Table Buy Local, Pittsburgh – $281,880
John Vena Inc, Philadelphia – $1,800,000
Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative, Lancaster – $1,365,000
Marburger Farm Dairy, Evans City – $78,636
Mid-Atlantic Regional Cooperative/Feeding Pennsylvania, Philadelphia – $3,772,314
Monteverde’s Inc., Pittsburgh – $1,440,000
Novick Brothers Corp., Philadelphia – $502,737
Paragon Wholesale Foods, Warrendale – $3,816,000
Schneider Dairy Inc., Pittsburgh – $4,270,000
Stanley Marvel Inc., Bensalem – $14,427,840
T.M. Kovacevich, Philadelphia – $2,054,333
Turner Dairy Farms Inc., Pittsburgh – $315,450
