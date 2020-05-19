Gov. Wolf: food distributors to receive more than $50 million for food box program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that Pennsylvania food distributors will receive more than $50 million for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ‘Farmers to Families Food Box’ program.

The goal is to have distributors collaborate with food banks and nonprofits to send food boxes to families across the commonwealth facing food insecurity.

Funding will be used to purchase dairy, chicken, pork, and produce from Pennsylvania farmers adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This vital funding will put fresh, nutritious food on Pennsylvanians’ tables and money in the pockets of our farmers,” Wolf said in a release. “The Wolf administration has advocated for this and other targeted support for our farms, and we’re pleased that this funding will complement other dedicated state and federal funding to combat food waste and food insecurity in Pennsylvania.”

A list of Pennsylvania contracts that were awarded can be viewed below in alphabetical order:

ALL Holding Company, Harleysville – $18,000

Brian Campbell Farms, Berwick– $900,000

Clemens Food Group, Hatfield – $3,669,158

Common Market Philadelphia, Inc., Philadelphia – $5,760,000

Dertstine’s Inc., Sellersville – $5,962,356

Farm to Table Buy Local, Pittsburgh – $281,880

John Vena Inc, Philadelphia – $1,800,000

Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative, Lancaster – $1,365,000

Marburger Farm Dairy, Evans City – $78,636

Mid-Atlantic Regional Cooperative/Feeding Pennsylvania, Philadelphia – $3,772,314

Monteverde’s Inc., Pittsburgh – $1,440,000

Novick Brothers Corp., Philadelphia – $502,737

Paragon Wholesale Foods, Warrendale – $3,816,000

Schneider Dairy Inc., Pittsburgh – $4,270,000

Stanley Marvel Inc., Bensalem – $14,427,840

T.M. Kovacevich, Philadelphia – $2,054,333

Turner Dairy Farms Inc., Pittsburgh – $315,450

