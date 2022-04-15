STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation.

Governor Wolf called on the commonwealth’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians.

“Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two years of the pandemic, but now we’re coming out of it and we’re in the middle of inflation, prices are rising,” stated Wolf.

Governor Tom Wolf visited the Pocono family YMCA today in Stroudsburg calling on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA opportunity program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.





It would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less.

“Basically it’s 2,000 dollars to do whatever you want because right now, you need the money, the commonwealth does not,” explained Governor Wolf.

The Governor explained the commonwealth is sitting on more than $2 billion in the federal ARP Act that remains without a plan and uncommitted.

If the money is not used by December of 2024 it will be sent back to the federal government.

Governor Wolf calls the plans a ‘short-term’ solution. He believes that his push to raise the state’s $7.25 minimum wage is the right way to provide long-term benefits.

“We want to put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians right now, yes this, unlike the minimum wage, it’s a one-time face, but it’s $2,000 right now when Pennsylvanians need it,” stated Wolf.

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

State Representative Maureen Madden, who joined the Governor at the event, said she says they’re going to act quickly on this because it’s budget time and there are billions of dollars to be negotiated on.

“I don’t see through the spirit of cooperation, with the governor’s office, and our leadership in the Democratic Party, we can’t reach across the aisle and really impart on our colleagues on the other side of the aisle, how this money being put into the pockets of Pennsylvanians will help in a truly meaningful way,” explained Madden.

We asked the Governor if he has spoken with other governors about passing similar legislation he says he believes Pennsylvania is the only one pushing for it.