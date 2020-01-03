Gov. Wolf hosts roundtable on mental health initiative

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf hosted on Friday a roundtable of mental health advocates and providers, legislators, and cabinet members to discuss Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters initiative.

Wolf looked to hear from the group about specific needs related to access and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health care.

“It’s incredibly important to hear from the people on the front lines of mental wellness care,” Wolf said. “This roundtable – and more to follow – are just a part of increasing our efforts to be certain every Pennsylvanians in need of care receives it without barriers, without judgment and with the utmost of support and understanding.”

Wolf’s Reach Out PA initiative is aimed at expanding resources and the state’s comprehensive support of mental health and related health care priorities in Pennsylvania.

In the coming weeks, state agencies and legislators will announce additional roundtable discussions across the state aimed at gathering additional input on regional initiatives and needs.