Gov. Wolf joins NJ, NY, and CT governors in an effort to prevent gun violence

(WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf joined other state governors on Thursday, Oct. 7, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to share crime gun data. According to the press release, the signed memorandum is one step in “an effort to prevent gun violence and enhance public safety.”

“We know that sharing information works. Two years after we launched Track + Trace, police are able to identify a record number of crime guns, allowing investigators to go after the source and help prevent shootings,” Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, said.

The agreement between Gov. Wolf, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont allows law enforcement agencies in each state to share crime gun data across state lines.

The goal? To detect, deter, and investigate gun crimes, as well as, identify and apprehend straw purchasers, suspect dealers, firearm traffickers, and other criminals, according to the press release.

“This memorandum will help ensure we can continue our work. Gun trafficking does not respect state lines, and we must collaborate beyond our borders to stop it,” AG Shapiro said.