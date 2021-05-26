Gov. Wolf launches Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Office in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Gov. Wolf announced the Office of Advocacy and Reform (OAR) will begin a new office dedicated to lead diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the state.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Office strives to protect Pa.’s most vulnerable populations by leading efforts with state agencies and employers across the commonwealth to create the best environment.

“As public servants, commonwealth employees should represent the individuals that we serve,” Gov. Wolf said. “My administration is committed to ensuring employers, including the commonwealth, are equipped with the necessary tools to change workplace cultures and understand the advantages to employing individuals with diverse perspectives and voices. It is my hope that all Pennsylvanians feel valued and know that they belong in the commonwealth.”

OAR said there are new job openings for anyone interested in making an impact on workplace culture and how effective it can be in state government. Job openings are available through June 6.

“The OAR team is excited to undertake this important work on behalf of all Commonwealth agencies and offices,” Dr. Dan Jurman, the Executive Director of OAR said. “We recognize that building diverse teams with multiple points of view and backgrounds leads to better problem-solving, decision-making, and improved outcomes for all Pennsylvanians. These added team members will play a crucial role in helping us achieve new levels of excellence on behalf of everyone we serve in the commonwealth.”

“In order for all Pennsylvanians to feel like they belong, they need to be represented,” Gov. Wolf said. “This team of individuals will be critical in moving the commonwealth forward and creating a stronger, more accepting Pennsylvania for all.”

Staff applications are available here.