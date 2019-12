HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf got some help lighting the state Capitol Christmas tree Monday.

The governor was joined by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Santa Claus to light an 18-feet tall Douglas fir in the Rotunda.

The tree comes from the Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Carbon County and is decorated with more than 900 LED lights and 1,600 ornaments made by students and senior citizens.

The tree will be lit every day through the week of Jan. 6.