Gov. Wolf makes major announcements regarding state reopening

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Many state and local governments across the country have suspended public records requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, denying or delaying access to information that could shed light on key government decisions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After hinting at counties possibly moving from the yellow phase to green, Gov. Tom Wolf officially announced the move during Friday’s press conference.

17 counties will be moving to the green phase on May 29: Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Synder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, and Warren counties.

Wolf also stated that eight more counties will be entering the yellow phase of his reopening plan on May 29: Dauphin, Franklin, Huntington, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Schuylkill counties will be joining the other 49 counties already in the yellow phase next Friday.

The governor says he anticipates the remaining counties in the red phase to have stay-at-home orders lifted on June 5 when his shutdown extension order expires.

Wolf says Pennsylvania has made significant strides in tackling coronavirus. He said daily lab tests in the state has increased by 65% since May 8.

The governor was joined by state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield.

Top Stories: