Gov. Wolf mandates mask-wearing, insists usage to stop coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians that masks are required when entering any business in all counties, regardless of their phase designation.

His administration maintains that masks are considered critical in stopping the spread of coronavirus both now and to pre-empt a possible resurgence in the fall.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine previously ordered that businesses must abide by “public health safety measures” to allow in-person operations, which includes wearing masks.

A recent study from Cambridge and Greenwich universities found that cloth masks and even homemade masks can significantly reduce the rate of transmission given that enough people are wearing them, regardless of symptoms.

“In yellow and green counties, it is required that masks are worn when visiting businesses to protect employees, employees’ families, and communities as a whole,” Wolf said in a release. “Mask-wearing has proven to be an important deterrent to the spread of the virus, and as more counties move to green and more things reopen, we need to be vigilant in our efforts to continue our mitigation efforts.”