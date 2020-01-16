Gov. Wolf mixes state work with personal time in Israel trip

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor is back in the United States after an unannounced trip to Israel that mixed personal travel with state business.

Wolf’s office said the second-term Democrat returned Thursday.

A spokesman says Gov. Tom Wolf and his wife, first lady Frances Wolf, spent three days at the end of their trip engaged in cultural and civic exchange programs and economic development efforts.

His office said the trip wasn’t announced until it was over for security reasons.

