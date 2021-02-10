Gov. Wolf orders commonwealth flags to half-staff to Honor PA state trooper

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, the dome caps the Pennsylvania Capitol (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff on commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Clearfield and Jefferson Counties.

Flags are to be immediately lowered in honor of Trooper Monty Mitchell, who died in the line of duty on Monday, February 8, 2021.

“The sudden passing of Trooper Mitchell is felt by not only his loved ones, but also his fellow members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the community he served,” said Governor Wolf. “Frances and I offer our heartfelt condolences to Trooper Mitchell’s family and join all Pennsylvanians in mourning his loss.“

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

The United States flag is to remain at full staff.