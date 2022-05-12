HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags at half staff in honor of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19 effective immediately. Flags will fly at half staff until sunset on Monday, May 16.

The governor also ordered the flags to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 15, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“COVID-19 has taken far too many of our loved ones, friends, and neighbors from us,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our nation’s grief, loss, and trauma during this pandemic will resonate for many, many years to come. Today, we honor the memory of those we have lost, and share our collective grief.

“Each year on May 15, we also pay tribute to all the peace officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our commonwealth. In memorial, we mourn for those we have lost and share the pain felt by their families, loved ones, and communities. We also commemorate and give thanks for the lives they lived with such honor, compassion and courage,” Governor Wolf added.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute, and also may shine blue lights in honor of law enforcement officials on May 15.