HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Texas community continues to grieve the loss of 19 children and two teachers. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman entered a single classroom at a Ulvade, Texas elementary school and opened fire.

Law enforcement officers broke into the classroom and killed the gunman who was using an AR-style rifle. Other students and teachers escaped through classroom windows as news of the shooting hit the nation.

In response to the deadly mass shooting, Governor Tom Wolf called for immediate action from the General Assembly and Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation to pass legislation to prevent gun violence.

“I am horrified by these tragedies and I am angry that our lawmakers continue to fail to address gun violence,” Gov. Wolf said. “How many more children must die before we actually take meaningful action? How many more mass shootings must we witness before we wake up to the reality that gun violence is a public health crisis that must be addressed? People should feel safe going to school, the supermarket, their place of worship, the mall, the movies, and even outside in their community. Yet, these tragedies keep happening.”

Gov. Wolf said he is tired of the lack of action by a Republican-led legislature that seems more focused on “pushing dangerous bills that would loosen restrictions and put Pennsylvanians at risk.”

Other Pennsylvania lawmakers released statements following the shooting, as seen below:

Gisele + I are devastated for the victims at Robb Elementary, and for the parents + families experiencing horrific pain. ENOUGH. Lt. Governor John Fetterman via Twitter

I’m sickened by the horrific act of evil in Uvalde, Texas. It is unimaginable pain that the parents and community are being faced with today. We need to ensure our kids are protected from these senseless acts of violence and feel safe in our schools. GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Mehmet Oz via Twitter

Fourteen children and a teacher were massacred in Texas today. Their families are in my prayers tonight as they process unimaginable grief. But that’s not enough — our outrage must lead to action. Our kids deserve leaders with the courage to stand up and make a damn change. Attorney General Josh Shapiro via Twitter

Absolutely devastating and heartbreaking news in Texas. Our deepest prayers are with the children and families of this horrible tragedy. GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Dave McCormick via Twitter

Lord, God, help us. Our nation is broken. Lord, be with the families this night. Lord, open up the eyes of our understanding. Lord, be with the families tonight GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Kathy Barnette via Twitter

Today, I join all Americans in mourning those whose lives have been stolen in Uvalde. This tragedy is as horrifying as it is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the families & loved ones of those killed, with those who were injured, & with the entire state of Texas. GOP United States Senator Pat Toomey via Twitter

We cannot continue to stand by as more of our children are killed in mass shootings. The United States is the only country on the planet where this happens regularly. These victims need more than thoughts and prayers. They need action. We need commonsense gun legislation. Now. Democratic United States Senator Bob Casey via Twitter

School safety experts in the Midstate also weighed in. It’s unclear what safety measures were in place in Texas, but in Pennsylvania, experts say over the last several years, safety and security has been a top priority.

“Pennsylvania schools are much more prepared than a lot of areas,” said John Sancenito, president of INA Inc.

Sancenito, a school security expert, says that’s because of legislation passed in Pennsylvania years ago. To learn more about the legislation and read more from experts, click here.