Gov. Wolf passes legislation, vetoes telemedicine bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf signed two bills into law on Wednesday, in addition to vetoing a telemedicine bill.

The governor passed House Bill 1869, which allows covers National Guard members if they contract COVID-19 while performing their duties, and House Bill 752, which provides for the Game Commission to pay a fair market value for land in Allegheny County.

Wolf also vetoed Senate Bill 857, a telemedicine bill that passed the Senate unanimously last year.

“I supported a prior printer’s number of the bill, but as amended in the House of Representatives, this legislation arbitrarily restricts the use of telemedicine for certain doctor-patient interactions,” Wolf said in a release. “As amended, this bill interferes with women’s health care and the crucial decision-making between patients and their physicians.”

In addition to the telemedicine bill veto, the governor released cross-agency guidance on telehealth, citing its importance as a health care delivery option during COVID-19.

Given the potential for widespread transmission of coronavirus throughout Pennsylvania and to limit its spread, many health care providers and patients are expanding the use of telehealth rather than in-person health care services.

The governor announced cross-agency guidance on steps taken to ensure that patients in need of vital health care services are receiving them in a timely, appropriate manner. Multiple state agencies are involved in providing expanded telehealth services, including the departments of State, Health, Drug and Alcohol Programs, Human Services and the Insurance Department.

The full veto memo can be found as a PDF here or on Scribd , includes: