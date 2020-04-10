Pennsylvania National Guard looks continue to supporting communities

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Major General Anthony Carrelli says more than 850 Pennsylvania National Guard members have been working to support commonwealth communities in combating COVID-19.

Carrelli also assured veterans that they will continue to receive their benefits.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has called upon state employees and the National Guard to go ‘outside the wire’ in this war against the virus to help save the lives of our families, neighbors, friends, veterans and fellow citizens,” he said in a release. “We are providing the critical support to continue training for our deploying units, fueling the state active duty enterprise, continuing veteran benefit programs, and caring for the residents in our six veterans’ homes.”

As coronavirus has multiplied, the National Guard has been called to further increase support in protecting citizens.

The state National Guard was asked to transport 30 residents on the Grand Princess cruise ship back to their homes after they arrived at Harrisburg International Airport.

They have also set up a drive-through testing site in Montgomery County, assisted a food bank pack emergency food in Pittsburgh, unloaded medical supplies in Harrisburg, and helped to stand up a federal medical facility at Glen Mills School in Delaware County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is steadily working to make sure Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans continue to receive the benefits they have earned through their service to the country.

Benefits include care for 1,300 residents in six veterans homes, locating military records, providing financial assistance, and administering pension programs for service-connected disabilities.