Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvania recognized by CDC for declining Covid-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While some states across the country have seen a recent spike in cases due to reopening, Governor Tom Wolf announced a press briefing on Wednesday that Pennsylvania is faring better than most.

The governor noted that due to the concerted effort of the commonwealth, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that Pennsylvania is one of just three states that have seen a downward trajectory in coronavirus cases for more than 42 days.

The other two being Montana and Hawaii.

“We know our decline in cases is because of our choices because more than half of states are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases as reopening begins,” Wolf said in a release. “Many of these states are experiencing significant case increases tied to reopening too soon or too much. Pennsylvania is not. We have remained focused on balancing economic interests with public health.”

The governor said he sympathized with the desire to reopen the entire state but urged that now is still a time to be cautious and observe safety protocols such as wearing a mask in public settings. “Masks actually do work. It’s not a political statement.”

Wolf said Pennsylvania needs to remain steadfast, however, to help avoid a surge in the fall.

“Recently, more studies show that masks prevent people from unknowingly giving Covid-19 to others,” he said. “This includes peer-reviewed studies published in scientific journals like The New England Journal of Medicine.”

According to data analyses, including those by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center and The New York Times, Pennsylvania’s decline in cases since April has placed the commonwealth in a rarefied sphere.

“Pennsylvanians have done an excellent job at demonstrating how to balance business and public health,” Wolf said. “If we keep this up, we can continue to be a model to other states and a leader at saving lives and livelihoods during this pandemic.”