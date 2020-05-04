Gov. Wolf provides business guidelines as counties move to yellow phase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the state looks to transition toward relative normalcy, Gov. Tom Wolf provided guidelines for businesses, including nonprofits, on Monday that detail practices required for in-person operations in counties that enter the yellow phase.

Wolf’s guidelines are based on building safety and business safety orders that have been required by nearly all life-sustaining businesses open throughout the red phase.

Guidelines include:

Cleaning and disinfecting areas

Limiting the number of employees in common areas and customers on-premises

Providing masks and sanitizing supplies for employees

Installing shields or other barriers at registers and checkout areas to physically separate cashiers and customers

Creating a plan in case a business is exposed to Covid-19

“Businesses in the 24 counties that may reopen beginning May 8 must take precautions to protect their employees, their employees’ families, and their communities,” Wolf said in a release. “First and foremost, businesses that have been operating using telework must continue to do so to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 until the stay-at-home and business closure orders are fully lifted when we enter a “green” phase.

“All businesses, but especially those that were closed completely during the red phase under the business closure orders, need to carefully review this guidance and commit to ensuring the health and safety of their employees and their communities.”

Under the yellow phase of reopening, many non-life sustaining businesses will be permitted to restart their in-person operations as long as they adhere to the guidelines.