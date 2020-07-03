Gov. Wolf reminds that ‘masks are mandatory’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As the smells and tastes of barbecue inch closer and the company of friends and family close in on the Fourth of July weekend, Governor Tom Wolf says not so fast.

“Masks are mandatory when leaving the home,” Wolf reminded.

The governor has been recently hammering home that safety precaution. On Wednesday, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine signed a mandate requiring it when leaving homes. The order expanded on the requirement of wearing masks in businesses.

“Especially as we are beginning a long Fourth of July weekend, it’s critical that everyone remember that masks are mandatory and must be worn when leaving your home,” Wolf said. “This virus is not gone, and mask-wearing is a required mitigation effort that we know works to stop its spread.”

The governor’s office also advised quarantining for people who are traveling to or have recently traveled from the following states upon returning to Pennsylvania: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

“Although it is the holiday weekend, Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, wear a mask,” Levine said in a release. “My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”

