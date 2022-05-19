PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Secretary Jennifer Berrier of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) sat down with lawmakers on May 19 to call for Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to be raised from $7.25 an hour.

Governor Tom Wolf’s minimum wage proposal aims to end the exploitation of Pennsylvania workers across the state.

“Right now, Pennsylvania’s minimum wage allows for the legal exploitation of workers,” said Berrier. “The lowest-paid Pennsylvanians are compensated for their hard work with poverty-level pay – a measly $7.25 an hour, where the minimum wage has sat untouched for more than a decade. It is a wage far below the threshold that we as Pennsylvanians should be endorsing as fair, so we are renewing our call for the General Assembly to finally stand up for workers and take action on raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.”

Some workers in the Commonwealth receive a wage as low as $2.83 per hour and rely on tips to supplement their income.

The plan proposes raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 an hour by July 1, 2022 and $15 an hour by 2028. Pennsylvania set its minimum wage at $7.25 and hour, the same rate as the federal minimum wage, more than a decade ago.

Thirty states, including all of Pennsylvania’s bordering states, have raised their minimum wages beyond $7.25.

A majority of low-paying jobs in Pennsylvania are held by women, and more than 600,000 women could receive a direct pay increase if legislative action is taken.

For more information visit www.dli.pa.gov.