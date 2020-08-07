Gov. Wolf requests disaster declaration for Philadelphia arson fires

FILE – In this May 31, 2020 file photo, police deploy tear gas to disperse a crowd during a protest in Philadelphia over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. Three class-action lawsuits filed in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 14, accuse the city of using military-level force against peaceful demonstrators protesting racial inequality and police brutality. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration grant a disaster declaration in Philadelphia to provide assistance in the form of low-interest loans for homeowners, businesses and eligible non-profits after numerous arson fires due to civil unrest caused millions of dollars in damages.

“The pandemic already created significant financial hardship for businesses across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “The additional financial damage from these incidents in Philadelphia only added to the problem, which is why these low-interest loans are so desperately needed.”

Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. SBA regulations permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace ​damaged personal property​, including vehicles.

SBA offers long-term repayment ​options in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.

The application process will be facilitated online. Details on how to apply, as well as application deadlines, will be established once the governor’s request is granted.

Read Governor Wolf’s Letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration .

