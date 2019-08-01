Gov. Wolf says opioid deaths decreased in 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf says data recently released by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency shows the number of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania dropped last year.

Wolf said the statistics show opioid deaths were 18 percent lower in 2018 than in 2017.

“This is a good piece of news in our ongoing fight,” Wolf said in a statement. “However, new challenges, including the increase of overdoses from other drugs in the past few weeks and months, mean that our work must continue to address the devastating effects of substance use disorder.”

Wolf’s administration announced that September 18 and 25 will be used for statewide distribution of naloxone kits. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.