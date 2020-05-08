Gov. Wolf extends stay at home order, issues guidance on ‘yellow phase’ order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf is extending his stay-at-home order for all counties in the red phase of his reopening plan until June 4. The order was previously slated to expire at midnight on Thursday.

24 counties are expected to move toward the yellow phase as the remaining counties in the red phase continue to be under stay-at-home orders.

The counties making the transition to the yellow phase on Friday include: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

The extended stay-at-home order remains the same as the original statewide stay-at-home order announced on April 1, which was set to expire at midnight but will now be extended to June 4.

Wolf says he will announce details Friday about more counties moving to the yellow phase.

The yellow phase order also addresses the limited reopening of businesses in the yellow phase, detailing those businesses previously deemed non-life-sustaining as being permitted to reopen if they follow the guidelines for safety for staff, customers, and facility. Guidelines for businesses provided by the state can be found here.

The governor is expected to hold a news conference on Friday announcing the next wave of counties that move into the yellow phase.

