Gov. Wolf signs bill removing job barriers for people with criminal convictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In efforts to modernize job licensing and further criminal justice reform, Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill to help people with criminal records receive a second chance.

Senate Bill 637 removes outdated licensing barriers so that individuals with a criminal record are able to start fresh and have an opportunity to develop a career.

The governor’s office says he has been pining for sweeping changes in the licensing process for years. Wolf had previously signed an executive order in 2017 requiring a review of job licensing with other states along with creating a task force. He also issued a report in 2018 that outlined proposals to cut red tape and modernize job licensing.

One in five Pennsylvanians needs an occupational license from a board or commission to do their job, representing more than one million workers.

Top Stories: