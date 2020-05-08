Gov. Wolf signs child marriage ban, psychology telemedicine bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The governor signed into law two bills on Friday: one that sets the minimum age requirement to receive a marriage license at 18 and another that looks to expand the availability of psychological services.

House Bill 360 requires anyone seeking a marriage license to be 18 and also extends the timeframe for child care and school employees to obtain criminal FBI background checks.

“Setting the minimum age to obtain a marriage license will help prevent child exploitation,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release. “Marriage is a sacred and serious commitment that should be undertaken with love by two adults, not by children being exploited by unscrupulous adults.”

Senate Bill 67 amends certain regulations and allows for the expanse of psychological service availability in telemedicine.

“The COVID-19 crisis has reduced Pennsylvanians’ ability to meet in-person with a therapist during a time when they are facing life changes, stress, and grief,” Wolf said. “Senate Bill 67 will allow Pennsylvanians to more easily access psychological services for mental wellness while supporting physical health through social distancing.”

