Gov. Wolf signs executive order providing immunity for health care providers acting in good faith

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order on Wednesday that safeguards health care practitioners against liability for good faith actions during the coronavirus health crisis.

The Wolf Administration has previously eased certain regulations and statutes in assisting the health care workforce throughout the pandemic including:

Allowing the deployment of retirees and out-of-state health care professionals

Expanding the scope of practices and relaxing supervision requirements for several health care licensees

Brining in health care professionals who have not previously maintained liability coverage

Calling on health care providers to perform acts not typically done during regular business

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has required the Wolf Administration to take broad action to respond to and prepare for Pennsylvanians’ critical health care needs, so too has it required our health care providers to broaden their professional responsibilities and experiences like never before,” Wolf said in a release. “This Executive Order to Enhance Protections for Health Care Professionals serves to protect the individuals serving on the front lines of the disaster response.”

The executive order:

Grants immunity to anyone who holds a license, certificate, registration, or certification to practice a health care profession or occupation in Pennsylvania and engaged in providing coronavirus medical and health treatment or services during the health crisis.

Immunity does not extend to acts that constitute a crime, gross negligence, fraud, malice, or other willful misconduct

Extends immunity to medical professionals in the state who provide services in any health care facility, defined by the Health Care Facilities Act, as well as any nursing facility, personal care home, assisted living facility, community-based testing site

Affirms immunity for any person, organization or authority allowing real estate used for emergency services without compensation in the case of death, injury, or loss or damage to the property of any person on the premises for the purpose of those emergency services

Suspends or removes several regulatory barriers that would otherwise impede or prevent out-of-state, retired or other qualified practitioners from providing services where needed in Pennsylvania.

The order was written in response to stakeholders requesting civil immunity for health care practitioners maintaining good judgment under challenging circumstances throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf says the executive order is in line with actions that neighboring states have taken in response to the needs and requests of the health care community. This order is effective immediately and will remain in effect for the duration of the health crisis.