Gov. Wolf signs human trafficking bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation to increase penalties for people who engage in human trafficking and those who knowingly patronize victims.

Senate Bill 60, signed by the governor Wednesday, elevates human trafficking offenses to a first-degree felony, increases fines and prison times, and changes the definition of child in the current law to anyone under age 18, instead of 16.

When human trafficking offenses involve sexual servitude, offenders face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000 for a first offense. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $25,000.

The maximum possible penalty is up to 40 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if the victim is a minor.

People who engage in sexual activity with a victim of human trafficking can be charged with a third-degree felony for a first offense. Repeat offenders face first-degree felony charges.