CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf spoke at the annual conference of The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association on Friday, May 6.

Governor Wolf said he’s working with businesses to keep workers in the state as so many people quit their jobs.

He said businesses can take action to keep their employees happy.

“I don’t really believe in the Great Resignation. I do believe that people are actually looking for things that maybe they didn’t have before. They want businesses and jobs that offer safer working conditions, that offer better benefits, that offer better pay,” Governor Wolf said.

Many businesses are obviously still facing a labor shortage, and the governor advises businesses to invest more in their workforce.