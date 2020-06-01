Gov Wolf: This society is not an equal society

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf came to ‘The City of Brotherly Love’ on Monday as civil unrest continues throughout the country following the death of George Floyd.

The governor addressed the commonwealth on the streets of Philadelphia to discuss the city’s state of tumult. Wolf previously addressed the protests occurring throughout Pennsylvania and reemphasized safety and de-escalation.

“We need, in Harrisburg, to rededicate ourselves to the task of making this a better society,” Wolf said. “In the meantime, we need to make sure we’re doing everything we can for the citizens of Philadelphia, all the citizens.”

When asked about the underlying issues that sparked violence and riots, the governor said those issues are certainly prominent and warrant frustration.

“The issues that underlay this, the fact that this society is not an equal society, and we need to do a lot more,” Wolf said. “I think that the protests, for that reason, are really absolutely called for.”

Wolf says, however, that the violence, which has erupted in tandem with protests, is not warranted.

An overnight curfew for Philadelphia will be in effect for a third night, starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Philadelphia officials closed most services and business in the center city after a second day of peaceful racial protests over Floyd’s death in Minnesota last week turned into another night of destruction in cities nationwide and led President Donald Trump to single out the city on a call with governors.

Trump mentioned Philadelphia — where destruction has been on par with that in some other major cities — on a call with governors Monday.

“Philadelphia is a mess. Philadelphia, what happened there is horrible. And that was on television. They’re breaking into stores and nobody showed up to even stop them,” Trump said.

Police said they made 429 arrests from Saturday to early Monday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“We need to contribute and invest in the rebuilding of Philadelphia,” Wolf said. “When that starts, and how we do that, remains to be seen.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.