(WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is set to highlight the state’s investment in a baby formula manufacturer. His administration said the company could help with the nationwide formula shortage.

ByHeart, based in Reading, is the fourth fully integrated FDA-registered infant nutrition brand in the United States. The Wolf administration says the company could play a role in helping with the nationwide formula shortage.

As the market is dominated by a few large brands, families are struggling to find formula to feed their babies. A recent survey found that 70% of formula supplies are now out of stock nationwide. Millions of cans of formula from companies overseas are being flown in to address the shortage.

Among the shipments, at least 1.25 million from Bubs Australia, and more than 2 million from Kendal Nutricare in the United Kingdom. The Biden administration is also invoking the Defense Protection Act for a third time instructing American companies to boost supply.

Gov. Wolf will talk about the state’s investment in ByHeart Wednesday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. in Reading.