PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf, Aging Secretary Robert Torres, and Dan Jurman, Director of Office of Advocacy and Reform, will discuss how the upcoming budget will support Pennsylvania’s vulnerable populations and those who provide services to them.

A press conference will be held at the Inglis Innovation Center, which built programs and services that enable individuals with disabilities to overcome challenges.

The conference will take place on Jan. 22 at 2:45 p.m.