Gov. Wolf to celebrate largest education funding increase in Pa. history

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to join legislators and education advocates Wednesday, to celebrate the signing of the largest investment in public education in state history.

According to the Governor’s Office of Communications, the budget makes a historic $416 million increase in state funding for public education.

You can join the Governor, legislators and education advocates live by clicking in the player above.

“This is a budget that invests in Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “It is a budget that will help those hit hardest by the pandemic get the support they need, while at the same time making crucial investments in our future by supporting the students and workers who will drive our economy forward in the years to come.”

The plan outlines investments to support the needs of schools and students, including:

A $200 million increase in the Fair Funding Formula,

$100 million to support underfunded school districts through the Level Up initiative,

$50 million in special education funding,

$30 million for early education,

$20 million for Ready to Learn,

$11 million for preschool Early Intervention,

$5 million for community colleges.

Governor wolf added, “There is more – much more – that needs to be done to fully provide for the needs of our commonwealth’s students and the future of our workforce.”