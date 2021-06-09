Gov. Wolf to discuss protection of voting rights

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, June 9, Governor Tom Wolf will discuss the protection of voting rights at 2:00 p.m.

According to the press release, Wolf will also discuss his opposition to efforts by politicians in the state and in the country “to spread lies about the November 2020 election in order to create barriers to voting and silence the voices of Pennsylvanians.

Gov. Wolf’s press conference comes after State Sen. Doug Mastriano calls for audit of 2020 election in Pennsylvania and Pa. House Rep. Rob Kauffman calls for a forensic audit of the 2020 election.

Both visited Arizona last week to learn about the efforts there to find irregularities in the presidential vote.

Click on the player above to watch the livestream.