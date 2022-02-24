MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — UPS is going to build a regional hub in Middletown.

Governor Wolf was at the future site on Thursday to emphasize the new jobs the hub will create. State incentives are helping to bring those jobs to the Midstate. Two years ago, UPS first announced plans for an 800,000 square foot “super hub.” The Wolf Administration invested nearly nine million dollars in the project.

“We want to keep doing this, we want to keep making Pennsylvania a place that is attractive for entrepreneurs, people who come and create jobs, and we want to make sure that we have prepared Pennsylvanians to take the opportunities that you’re bringing here,” Wolf said.

UPS is also creating a similarly large facility in Carlisle. Wolf says he hopes these projects will create seven thousand new jobs.