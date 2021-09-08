Gov. Wolf visits school district to highlight students’ safe return after mask mandate in place

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and the Secretary of Education visited Norristown Area School District to highlight students’ safe return.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your box! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The visit comes one day after a mask mandate went into place for all Pennsylvania schools. Governor Wolf says it’s important to limit disruptions and keep kids in classrooms and says schools will be held liable if kids aren’t masking up.

“The strategy in Pennsylvania is the vaccine. Kids under 12 cannot get the vaccine. What do you do? We could say not gonna let them come back into the classroom or we can do everything we can do to keep them safe and keep them in the classroom and that’s what we’ve chosen to do,” Gov. Wolf said.

Gov. Wolf says the state’s plan also includes masking, vaccinations and increased funding to keep kid in the classroom.