Governor and lawmakers fight while state fights pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf asked lawmakers Thursday to steer hundreds of millions of dollars to suffering small businesses; notably, $100 million to hospitality like restaurants and bars that he says have been crushed by the pandemic.

But hours before Wolf’s press event in York, PA House Republicans issued a statement blaming the governor for creating the problem in the first place by “picking winners and losers and allowing mega-retailers to stay open while shuttering small businesses.” It added that Wolf now wants them (lawmakers) to bail him out.

Meanwhile, the House and Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill allowing school districts to decide crowd size at sporting events and extra-curricular activities. It would potentially supersede the governor’s limit of 250 people outdoors and 25 indoors.

Wolf is promising a veto and he explained why Thursday.

“The schools don’t have the ability to unilaterally override the virus, that is saying, ‘bring people together, I’d love that,'” he said. “I can’t override that virus. I don’t know how school districts can override and yet this bill pretends that they can. They can’t.”

But lawmakers can override Wolf’s veto and say they intend to do just that.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre) said it’s a bill the public strongly supports so he’ll move forward with a veto override. “Because the general public is tired of this containment and having their lives dictated by the governor’s office.”

And so it has gone for months during the pandemic that things the governor wants — have gotten a firm no from lawmakers. In return, bills the legislature has passed have gotten the heave-ho from Wolf.

“We’ve seen a lot of vetoes this year,” Benninghoff said. “As a matter of fact, the win-loss percentage is not good in the number of bills that have been vetoed.”

From the outside, it does not appear the two branches of government are cooperating or working together during the pandemic.

“It’s more about lack of communication,” Benninghoff said. “We’ve reached out several times and have asked for better communication. We just get told a couple hours before the press conference, ‘by the way we’re gonna announce this, we’re gonna announce that.'”

At his most recent announcement, fittingly for this story, Wolf doesn’t agree with that assessment.

“We’re two different parties, we have some very big disagreements,” Wolf said. “But we’ve been able to get a lot of things done.”

Wolf specifically cited cooperation in driving out $2.6 billion of $3.6 billion federal pandemic relief dollars.

The governor has 10 days to deal with the bill giving school districts the power to determine crowd size at sporting events. If and when he vetoes, the legislature is promising an override. Wolf said Thursday he is not concerned about that and doesn’t believe it would actually happen.

Top News