Governor ponders move on voting-machine aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has yet to decide whether he will sign or veto a bill that would help counties fund new voting machines.

Senate Bill 48 would put about $90 million toward funding the machines. The total cost of replacing those machines could be up to $150 million.

Many Democrats have opposed the bill due to a provision that would eliminate straight-party voting in Pennsylvania. Democrats argue eliminating the straight party option would help Republicans and hurt voters who don’t have time to learn about every candidate or would prefer a quicker option in the voting booth.

Some Republicans have argued that it is a voter’s duty to learn about each candidate. They also say the straight party option increases the cost of voting machines due to separate requirements and certifications.

Pennsylvania is one of only eight states that have a straight party option.

Wolf says he will decide whether to sign or veto the bill later this week.