Governor recognizes commission planning country’s 250th birthday celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf recognized members of a commission planning a grand celebration for the 250th birthday of the United States.

The America 250 PA Commission was sworn-in at the governor’s residence Tuesday. It consists of 20 private citizens, four legislators, and 11 state officials.

They will be in charge of putting together a major celebration in 2026.

The goal is to boost tourism in the state and remind people of the role Pennsylvania played in U.S. History.

“This is where this nation started and we want this 250th to pay adequate tribute to Pennsylvania to make sure the whole world understands how great we really are,” Wolf said.

Wolf signed legislation to create the commission last November.