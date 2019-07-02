Governor signs bill to authorize armed school security guards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill to make clear that school security guards have the authority to carry firearms.

Senate Bill 621 also corrects an oversight to allow sheriffs and deputy sheriffs to serve as school resource officers.

Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) sponsored the proposal to address issues raised by Act 44 of 2018, also known as the School Safety and Security Law.

Regan said Pennsylvania school districts found themselves out of compliance with the law this past school year when, first, it was realized that sheriffs and deputy sheriffs were omitted from the definition of school resource officer. He said the Department of Education then issued an interpretation of Act 44 that claimed security guards did not have the authority to carry firearms.

The new law also sets training requirements for schools that choose to arm their security guards.

Wolf said teachers cannot be considered security personnel, and therefore are not authorized to be armed in schools under the bill or any other law in Pennsylvania.