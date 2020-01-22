Governor to ask for more money to improve human services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf will ask lawmakers for an extra $40 million-plus to help improve services for the vulnerable, including children and the elderly and expand direct care services to more disabled people who are on a waiting list.

The request for money unveiled Wednesday is designed to expand training for direct care workers, reduce waiting lists for care and increase staff in specific service areas, including child welfare.

Many of the proposals that Wolf’s administration rolled out ahead of his Feb. 4 budget proposal reflect recommendations by a council Wolf established to find ways to improve services for vulnerable populations.

