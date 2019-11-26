Governor to sign child sex abuse bills

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday is expected to sign three bills to reform the state’s statute of limitations in child sexual abuse cases.

House Bill 962 would eliminate the criminal statute of limitations for sexually abusing children, instead of setting an age limit at 50, and it would extend the civil statute of limitations until the victim reaches age 55.

Victims currently have until age 30 to file a lawsuit.

House Bill 1171 voids confidentiality agreements that prohibit victims from talking to law enforcement. House Bill 1051 clarifies penalties for mandated reporters who fail to report suspected child abuse.

The bills address the recommendations of a grand jury that found more than 300 Roman Catholic priests and other clergy members in Pennsylvania dioceses sexually abused children since the 1940s.

Another recommendation by the grand jury, a two-year window for older victims to sue for damages if the civil statute of limitations has already expired, requires a change to the state constitution.

The Legislature passed House Bill 963 to make that change. The bill must pass the House and Senate again in the next legislative session before a ballot question can go before voters.